Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.65 N/A 1.17 64.95 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility & Risk

Incyte Corporation has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 4 2.40 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 6.99% at a $86.17 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,323.95% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bullish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.