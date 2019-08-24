Incyte Com (INCY) Position Has Upped by Oak Ridge Investments Llc; Kings Point Capital Management Holds Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp Com (INCY) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 39,075 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 853,755 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE, INCYTE IN PACT TO EXPAND OVARIAN CANCER TRIALS; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Envestnet Asset stated it has 11,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,555 shares. Fil stated it has 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) holds 46,007 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 316,018 shares. 48,238 are held by Cibc Markets. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 1.31M shares. Td Asset invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Nicholas Inv Lp holds 34,192 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.14% or 197,054 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York invested in 1.92% or 227,052 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group has invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 31,315 shares to 305,675 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 59,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,703 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Camden Asset Lp Ca has 0.76% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 648 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). American Service Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Co has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,193 were reported by First National Bank & Trust. Freestone Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,368 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 305,841 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Birch Hill Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 15,918 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation, North Dakota-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 0.33% stake. Churchill Management holds 0.44% or 86,249 shares.

