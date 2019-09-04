Incyte Com (INCY) Holding Increased by Oak Ridge Investments Llc; As Caci Intl (CACI) Stock Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Its Holding by $24.27 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 144,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.23 million, down from 277,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $222.31. About 94,334 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp Com (INCY) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 39,075 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 498,401 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE AND INCYTE EXPAND CLINICAL COLLABORATION EVALUATING COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES IN ADVANCED RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 21.29 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 378,784 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $195.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc Com (NYSE:ENV) by 12,903 shares to 268,924 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.