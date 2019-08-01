Incyte Com (INCY) Holding Has Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments Llc; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Trimmed Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 29,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 169,708 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 199,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 823,115 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp Com (INCY) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 39,075 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 116,398 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 09/04/2018 – Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents `Practical Application of Sequencing for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers: A Focus on; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK @AmberTongPW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 15 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 80,323 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 1.92% or 227,052 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Prudential holds 0.05% or 324,615 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barometer Cap holds 38,600 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 316,018 are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com. Raymond James has invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.05% stake. First City Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fosun Int Ltd holds 84,810 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 344,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc Com (NYSE:IT) by 10,201 shares to 23,457 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 8,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,042 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.30M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust & stated it has 20,230 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 6,400 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 33,878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na holds 3,837 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Liability owns 14,500 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Lp has 3.79% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 20,108 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,380 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 27,688 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 147,023 shares to 415,064 shares, valued at $82.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 217,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).