Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 41 9.93 N/A 1.67 26.48

Table 1 demonstrates Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 83.7%. About 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. was less bullish than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.