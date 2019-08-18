Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17 Investors Real Estate Trust 60 4.28 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s 0.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust on the other hand boasts of a $67.5 consensus target price and a -1.52% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 63.8% respectively. About 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust