Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17 Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.26 N/A -2.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares and 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares. Insiders held roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.