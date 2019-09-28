Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|9.00%
|9.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|N/A
|14
|6.17
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
The competitors have a potential upside of 73.76%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.38%
|8.65%
|4.82%
|-6.64%
|33.02%
|17.68%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.12 shows that Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.
Dividends
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
