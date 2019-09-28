Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 9.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. N/A 14 6.17 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.