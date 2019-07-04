Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.90% 8.90% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. N/A 11 5.48 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 18.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.06 and its 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.