Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|8.90%
|8.90%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|N/A
|11
|5.48
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.42
|1.88
|2.56
The potential upside of the peers is 18.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|-0.34%
|7.64%
|-3.24%
|-13.45%
|25.96%
|10.96%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.06 and its 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.