Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 9.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. N/A 12 6.17 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 30.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.