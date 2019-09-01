Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|9.00%
|9.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|N/A
|12
|6.17
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.40
|1.34
|2.65
The peers have a potential upside of 30.06%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.38%
|8.65%
|4.82%
|-6.64%
|33.02%
|17.68%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
