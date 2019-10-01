Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|2.03
|6.17
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|11
|0.00
|13.34M
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|9%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|122,723,091.08%
|-0.5%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 70.2%. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 81.12%. Comparatively, 13.5% are Clipper Realty Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.38%
|8.65%
|4.82%
|-6.64%
|33.02%
|17.68%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 17.68% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.