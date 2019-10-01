Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17 Clipper Realty Inc. 11 0.00 13.34M -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9% Clipper Realty Inc. 122,723,091.08% -0.5% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 70.2%. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 81.12%. Comparatively, 13.5% are Clipper Realty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 17.68% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.