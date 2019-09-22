Incline Global Management Trimmed Its Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $26.86 Million as Market Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 billion, up from 32,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 220,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 18,933 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 239,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 362,658 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $29.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Capital Management owns 2,221 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 169,047 were reported by Bloom Tree Limited Liability Co. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas White Limited accumulated 14,946 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset holds 0.13% or 21,903 shares. Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 0.76% or 601,777 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 137,914 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 6,000 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 158 shares. Associated Banc reported 18,895 shares stake. Shell Asset holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 91,951 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 599 shares to 66,225 shares, valued at $6.82 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,469 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).