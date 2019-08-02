Incline Global Management Stake in Visa (V) Cut by $25.13 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose, De Burlo Group Lowered Position by $474,000

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 161,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 127,306 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, down from 288,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.34. About 6.32 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 32,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 966,762 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 3.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,620 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Management Limited. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 225 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc reported 44,964 shares. Edmp Inc has invested 8.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Becker Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% or 3,814 shares. Hanseatic Management Service accumulated 5,490 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 15,866 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 90,291 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 298 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cutter Commerce Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,809 shares. First Fin Corporation In owns 1,802 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Waverton Mgmt stated it has 5.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.00 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,821 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 2,904 shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 565,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hrt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cutter & Brokerage holds 36,503 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 7,109 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 70,344 shares. Generation Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.84% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ftb Advsr holds 1,438 shares. Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,495 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 0% or 240 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 16.47M shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,060 shares to 7,064 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,170 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT).

