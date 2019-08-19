Incline Global Management Stake in Middleby (MIDD) Decreased by $20.89 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted by $4.70 Million Its Holding

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 160,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 162,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14M, down from 323,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.69. About 237,095 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 6.85M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Inc invested in 304,958 shares. Turtle Creek Asset holds 9.48% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 948,740 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,936 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Stone Run has invested 3.16% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Moreover, Orrstown Financial Services has 0.11% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 515,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.06% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 750 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 10,972 shares. Aureus Asset invested in 69,629 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Prudential has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,100 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 78,200 shares to 74,378 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Frontline Ltd.