Incline Global Management Raised Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $2.94 Million; Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Its Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 14,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52 million, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 424,400 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

