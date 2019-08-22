Incline Global Management Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Cut by $29.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Raised Holding by $12.56 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,310 shares to 140,388 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 30,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,279 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi owns 174,906 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,114 shares. Amp Investors has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Private Trust Co Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 12,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 40,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delphi Management Inc Ma invested in 0.19% or 3,175 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 753,200 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,308 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 3,250 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 328,428 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

