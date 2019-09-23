Incline Global Management Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $20.35 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Lifted By $5.06 Million Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 10.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 55,000 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 594,935 shares with $55.15 million value, up from 539,935 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.2. About 274,588 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Incline Global Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 367.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Incline Global Management Llc acquired 83,391 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Incline Global Management Llc holds 106,102 shares with $25.89 million value, up from 22,711 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $217.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $229.28. About 2.46M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.80’s average target is 1.75% above currents $91.2 stock price. Eagle Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 1.22M shares to 758,504 valued at $29.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 803,567 shares and now owns 605,833 shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Frontier Management Co Ltd Liability stated it has 226,295 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,843 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.01% or 1,298 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 11,775 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 28,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 171,562 are held by Gotham Asset Llc. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 10,355 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,790 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 42,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited holds 0.05% or 39,074 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 14,974 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 3,175 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 20,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Capital Limited Co has invested 2.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. 31,562 were reported by Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation. Investec Asset North America accumulated 0.26% or 11,918 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 12,669 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Financial Architects accumulated 0.03% or 760 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,965 shares. Murphy Capital Incorporated holds 12,489 shares. Agf holds 1.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 439,448 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 16,837 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort Point Capital Prtn Lc invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Earnest Partners Limited Com owns 116,101 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Incline Global Management Llc decreased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 232,078 shares to 921,084 valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 17,983 shares and now owns 239,917 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 14.92% above currents $229.28 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.