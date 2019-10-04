Incline Global Management Increases Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC); Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increased Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 135.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 4.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 7.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 1.67M shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52 million, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.19M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 636,310 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $123.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 173,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,476 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 107.10 million shares or 17.91% less from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schulhoff holds 31,064 shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 182,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associate has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). 162,143 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 16,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contrarius Mgmt Ltd holds 7.35 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 46,570 shares. 127,527 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Barnett Inc reported 12,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 140,835 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co accumulated 0% or 65,811 shares. Amp invested in 26,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 1,677 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1,243 shares. C M Bidwell & reported 7,820 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 9,430 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 9,698 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 427,459 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 7,630 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 180,378 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 362,002 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.93% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Legal & General Group Plc owns 1.18 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Asset holds 0.14% or 135,652 shares in its portfolio. Banbury Prns Limited Company reported 449,999 shares. Frontier reported 0.88% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 220,130 shares to 18,933 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,826 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).