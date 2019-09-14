Incline Global Management Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $20.35 Million; Homrich & Berg Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,193 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 11,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 367.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 83,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 106,102 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89M, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 25,271 shares to 999,189 shares, valued at $70.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Graham Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingdon Cap holds 1.82% or 50,890 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,749 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Invest Management has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Invest holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,415 shares. Senator Invest Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr invested in 0.28% or 4,340 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 85,496 shares in its portfolio. 1,350 were reported by Cadinha & Com Lc. Bainco has 10,532 shares. Hodges Cap Inc reported 27,561 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 53,439 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 386,341 shares.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,935 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $26.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,881 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Group Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 312,721 shares. Incline Glob Ltd Liability Corp invested in 106,102 shares. Smithfield stated it has 4,474 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone holds 13,553 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Park National Oh invested in 0.04% or 3,022 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 630,204 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Com owns 953 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 169,306 shares. Illinois-based Harris Associate Lp has invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 9,574 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.08M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,492 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 25,682 shares.