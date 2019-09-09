Incline Global Management Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 605.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 54,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 2.18M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 44,492 shares to 76,799 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 53,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,236 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EWW).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, LKQ, REGN – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.52M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

