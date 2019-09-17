Incline Global Management Has Upped Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $10.72 Million; Stock Declined; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Its Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Valuation Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 35,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 745,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.42M, up from 710,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 1.02M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $245.62. About 132,165 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Votin by 1,527 shares to 2,248 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,450 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,935 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $26.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,198 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

