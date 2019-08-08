Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Shares Declined, Augustine Asset Management Upped Position by $1.22 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 534,824 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 12,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 37,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 24,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Celg) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 814,059 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LKQ Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $191.60M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 144,650 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 140,033 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guinness Asset Ltd owns 675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc reported 8,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0.85% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gateway Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% or 17,140 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 391,462 shares. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.94M shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 315,824 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 52,720 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 450 shares. Concourse Cap Limited Liability Company holds 116,310 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd reported 143,058 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares to 89,261 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM).