Incline Global Management Has Lowered Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Trinity Industries (TRN)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 108 funds opened new and increased positions, while 149 cut down and sold their holdings in Trinity Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 110.07 million shares, down from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Trinity Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 112 Increased: 68 New Position: 40.

Incline Global Management Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 50.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Incline Global Management Llc holds 460,820 shares with $29.35M value, down from 935,286 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 274,694 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 47.83% above currents $45.66 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Raymond James maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd reported 2.23% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Creative Planning invested in 5,310 shares. Origin Asset Llp accumulated 325,400 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 0% stake. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4.72M shares or 1.5% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 9,074 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 4,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 737,598 shares. Fdx Incorporated holds 4,813 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 572,330 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 203,927 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cwm Limited holds 0% or 1,036 shares. Connable Office accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

The stock increased 2.05% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 255,554 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 5.23% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. for 21.90 million shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 2.46 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 534,520 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 3.31% in the stock. Cooperman Leon G, a Florida-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.