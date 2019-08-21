Incline Global Management Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position by $31.47 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Holding

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.17M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 4,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 38,644 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 34,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 5.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,523 shares to 55,063 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 101,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,702 shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd holds 0.38% or 88,152 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 120,286 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,480 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Com Adv holds 1.92% or 63,185 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.26% or 2.49 million shares. 91,048 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Republic Incorporated accumulated 0.39% or 879,164 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 55,940 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 35,000 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0.54% or 6.08 million shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & reported 16,313 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Cullinan Assocs owns 87,975 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

