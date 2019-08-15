Incline Global Management Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $31.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $269.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares to 3,204 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 107,954 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Llc reported 247,670 shares. Luxor Cap Grp Lp invested in 238,788 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited has 1.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,025 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Llc, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,752 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow reported 20,190 shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability has 4,174 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0.52% or 49,632 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 29,338 shares stake. Northstar owns 26,837 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent & Inc has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,212 shares. Addenda has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.29% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 1.71M shares. Baillie Gifford owns 5.87M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,075 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 4,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 439 shares. Pecaut Co reported 9,755 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Fincl Consulate holds 1,558 shares. Kdi Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,675 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 2.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cohen & Steers owns 370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.