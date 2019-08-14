Incline Global Management Cut By $29.89 Million Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Evercore Class A (EVR) Sellers Decreased By 3.61% Their Shorts

Incline Global Management Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 50.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Incline Global Management Llc holds 460,820 shares with $29.35M value, down from 935,286 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 2.42M shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Evercore Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. EVR’s SI was 1.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 1.69M shares previously. With 419,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Evercore Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR)’s short sellers to cover EVR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 313,997 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Lp holds 12,700 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 311,366 shares. Tiger Legatus Management Lc reported 130,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 32,426 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 29,015 shares. 231,918 were accumulated by Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.99% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 15,505 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.04% or 33,997 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 56,718 are held by Impact Advsr Limited Liability. Junto Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.34% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Yhb Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 3,152 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investment Banking and Investment Management. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency equity trading services and equity research.