Inca Investments Upped Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Holding by $8.85 Million; Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Declined While Mrj Capital Has Upped Its Position

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 1.11 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 276,347 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares to 68,378 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 35,495 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd reported 4,450 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,497 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 22,587 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 493,915 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Missouri-based Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 28,403 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 39 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hendley And Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Colony Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 5,037 shares. Arrow Financial has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Century Companies accumulated 1.45M shares. Advisor Prtn Lc has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 12,157 shares in its portfolio.

