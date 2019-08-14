Inca Investments Upped Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding; HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HealthStream had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 19. See HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Inca Investments Llc increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 1.00 million shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 5.42 million shares with $38.86 million value, up from 4.42 million last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 433,490 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $906.13 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 64.64 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 134,740 shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. MCLAREN JEFFREY L sold 5,000 shares worth $142,907. $388,500 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was sold by REBROVICK LINDA on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HealthStream, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 20,205 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 4.01M shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 732 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 33,024 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.02% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). 71,402 were accumulated by Alphaone Services Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 8,023 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,845 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 22 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 10,711 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Inca Investments Llc decreased Loma Negra Corp stake by 950,963 shares to 2.99M valued at $32.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) stake by 303,733 shares and now owns 827,058 shares. Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora.

