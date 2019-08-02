Inca Investments Trimmed Stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Cut as Share Value Rose

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.23. About 219,442 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 77.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 99,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 29,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV) by 15,800 shares to 46,600 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $40.86 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -218.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation Releases Annual Sustainability Report for 2018 â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 313,678 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 4,921 shares. Geode Management Llc holds 0% or 722,926 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 131,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 55,392 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 211,226 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.05% or 16,294 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 272 shares. D E Shaw holds 2.31M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 18,085 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0.04% or 1.20M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp holds 76,200 shares.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 8.47% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $45.64 million for 23.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.82% negative EPS growth.