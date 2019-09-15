Inca Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) by $1.98 Million as Share Value Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Stake by $2.94 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 282,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.14 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40M, down from 5.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 389,600 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System reported 26,653 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 93,230 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And holds 0.06% or 5,954 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 2.07 million shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 18,366 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 133,603 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 5,045 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 915,546 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Carlson Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Westpac Bk holds 42,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 564,574 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co. Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 14,060 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 233,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc invested in 774 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.32M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.