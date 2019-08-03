Inca Investments Trimmed Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Winslow Capital Management Holds Position in Workday (WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 232,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 648,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09M, up from 416,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.83. About 2.47 million shares traded or 45.80% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 840,476 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Plummets After Radical Overhaul – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” published on August 25, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Prospects for Foreign Bank Stocks Appear Gloomy – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Affiliated Managers (AMG) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Stock Just Dropped 13.5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00M shares to 5.42M shares, valued at $38.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $145.92 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.15M shares to 924,407 shares, valued at $182.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,061 shares, and cut its stake in Eventbrite Inc Cl A.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTH, WDAY, NOW – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Company accumulated 1,700 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 17,200 shares. 1,462 are held by Avalon Ltd. Fiera Cap stated it has 11,392 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 2,399 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 58,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Limited Co invested in 0.97% or 40,000 shares. 62,604 were reported by Columbus Circle Investors. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.02% or 1,051 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited invested in 0.04% or 279,642 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 126,446 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 27,182 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.