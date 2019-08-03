Inca Investments Stake In Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Was Has Boosted; As General Mills Com (GIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder World Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 6,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 44,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 37,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 28.34M shares traded or 51.94% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Lc owns 48,984 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 89,075 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,572 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 12,075 shares. Bollard Limited Co reported 8,889 shares. Security National Co invested in 7,611 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Boston Advisors holds 29,081 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 66,690 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 5,477 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,113 shares. Old Republic reported 1.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Goelzer Invest Management holds 0.06% or 13,200 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 126,848 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,433 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).