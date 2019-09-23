Inca Investments Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Increased by $706,800 as Share Value Declined; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 6,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, down from 102,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 3.03 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 196,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 193,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $207.54. About 229,280 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $68.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.53 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.