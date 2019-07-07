Inca Investments Raised Stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) as Share Price Declined; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Cut Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Price Rose

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 1.00M shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,600 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associates holds 1,635 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 12,880 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 11,714 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 4.48M shares. Peoples Fincl Services has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware invested in 7,138 shares. Bartlett & Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 277 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whale Rock Cap Management accumulated 669,147 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.75M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability owns 350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP reported 9,786 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 804 are held by Westover Cap.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

