Inca Investments Raised Holding in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC); Five9 (Call) (FIVN) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $11.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96M, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.52 lastly. It is down 11.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (Call) (FIVN) by 89.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 222,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 247,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 2.46 million shares to 532,743 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 639,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,756 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 241,878 shares to 499,177 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 5,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

