Inca Investments Maintains Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB); As Jones Lang Lasalle I (JLL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Strs Ohio Decreased by $8.82 Million Its Position

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle I (JLL) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 57,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 143,312 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, down from 200,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.18% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 573,387 shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 15.22 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors, Australia-based fund reported 20,585 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.85% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 85,548 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 835 shares. 57 were reported by Guinness Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 80,749 shares. Quantum Cap Management stated it has 2,783 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 2,500 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 4,950 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clark Cap reported 200,842 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% stake. First Mercantile holds 300 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 38,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests has 0.12% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Cls Invs Lc holds 56 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.06% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,934 shares to 21,295 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC).