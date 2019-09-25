Inca Investments Lowered Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake; Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 102 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 72 reduced and sold their holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 104.17 million shares, up from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 57 Increased: 68 New Position: 34.

Inca Investments Llc decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 77.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc sold 639,302 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 187,756 shares with $9.58M value, down from 827,058 last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $12.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 466,773 shares traded or 81.34% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $254.42 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 5.43% above currents $51.22 stock price. BanColombia had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of CIB in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 548,964 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.61M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for 363,100 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 3.71 million shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.47% invested in the company for 475,445 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 1.26% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 585,285 shares.