Inca Investments Lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $17.61 Million; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stake Has Raised by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 370,492 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (FUN) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 13,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 46,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 105,129 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,698 shares to 234,121 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,696 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $113.87 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.92% negative EPS growth.