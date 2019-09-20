Inca Investments Lowered By $4.81 Million Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holding; Manhattan Associates Has 0.87 Sentiment

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 104 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 119 sold and reduced stock positions in Manhattan Associates Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 67.16 million shares, down from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Manhattan Associates Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 103 Increased: 61 New Position: 43.

Inca Investments Llc decreased Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc sold 49,600 shares as Copa Holdings Sa (CPA)’s stock rose 24.02%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 809,000 shares with $78.93 million value, down from 858,600 last quarter. Copa Holdings Sa now has $4.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 135,674 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Rev $715M; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 22.41% above currents $95.42 stock price. Copa Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Evercore. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9500 target in Thursday, August 8 report.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86 million for 9.90 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Copa Holdings Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: U.S. Airfares Continue to Rise, JBLU, CPA, LTM in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.29 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 55.84 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 319,881 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Opens New India Facility Nasdaq:MANH – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: T, MANH, FIVE – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 76.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.