Inca Investments Lifted Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $12.81 Million; Stock Price Declined; Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Valuation Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Its Position by $553,500

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 19.21M shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares to 6.72 million shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited accumulated 200,983 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp owns 182,651 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Saturna Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,491 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 19,112 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 224,915 shares. Koshinski Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Grassi Inv Mgmt reported 34,650 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Waddell & Reed Inc owns 11.25 million shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 0.02% or 2,595 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 10,803 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 1,034 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,185 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.69 million shares.

