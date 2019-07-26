Inca Investments Increased Its Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Position; Sfmg Lifted Stake in Csx (CSX) by $629,740

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 280,670 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain

