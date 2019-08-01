Inca Investments Increased Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake by $13.61 Million; Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Position

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05M, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 861,476 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Parente may leave post at bourse B3 to become BRF chairman; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN’S PETER TAYLOR SPEAKS BEFORE BRF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CO. VALUE HAS BEEN DESTROYED BY POWER DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018; 19/03/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz calls pressure for board shake-up ‘normal’; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO REGAIN LEADERSHIP POSITION AND RESUME GROWTH, NEW BOARD NEEDS TO FUNCTION AS ‘TEAM’; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON PRE-DEFINED LIST OF CANDIDATES TO THE BOARD- STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – BRF Board Finally Elected After Chaotic, Marathon Board Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts BRF S.A. Investors to the May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 121,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 2.67 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 349,282 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 67,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $952.08M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88 million shares to 6.72 million shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.