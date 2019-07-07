Inca Investments Holds Holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD); Carnival Cl A (CCL) Holder Bridges Investment Management Boosted Position by $3.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 62,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,581 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 138,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 995,580 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Cannabis Products To Try This Summer: Hi-Fi Hops, Sun Lotion And More – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Much-Maligned Cronos Group Could Be a Sleeping Giant – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CBD Companies Quickly Expanding Their Global Footprint – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CbdMD Teams Up With Bellator MMA To ‘Educate Athletes And Fans’ About CBD – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,312 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688 worth of stock or 2,290 shares. 6,966 shares were sold by KRUSE STEIN, worth $364,082 on Friday, January 11.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 20,121 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $62.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,433 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 180,249 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 441,482 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,091 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 376,895 shares. Ally Financial holds 18,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. City stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 465,480 shares. Zebra Capital Management Lc owns 0.67% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 24,790 shares. 1.76M are held by Charles Schwab Invest. Hutchinson Ca stated it has 245,083 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 909,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 277 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr.