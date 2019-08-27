Inca Investments Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Torchmark (TMK) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Raised Position by $914,085 as Share Price Rose

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 24.52 million shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 161,472 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 150,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88 million shares to 6.72 million shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33,367 shares to 276,315 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 297,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,880 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc Cl.