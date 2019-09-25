Inca Investments Has Trimmed Position in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) as Share Price Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Cheviot Value Management Cut Holding by $355,997 as Stock Value Declined

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 7.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 124,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 725,534 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09M, down from 850,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 30,976 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.16 million shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $42.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.16M for 18.91 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) by 8,063 shares to 76,569 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

