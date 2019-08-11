Inca Investments Has Raised Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) as Share Value Rose; As Agilysys (AGYS) Valuation Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 221,448 shares traded or 89.30% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 11.62 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (NYSE:HQH) by 17,354 shares to 356,299 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 209,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,555 shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

