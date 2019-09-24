Inca Investments Has Raised By $8.31 Million Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stake; Saga Communications (SGA)’s Sentiment Is 2.3

Saga Communications Inc (SGA) investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 23 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 10 reduced and sold stakes in Saga Communications Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.49 million shares, up from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Saga Communications Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

Inca Investments Llc increased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 30.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 286,557 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 1.24M shares with $36.96 million value, up from 948,697 last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 214,245 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $178.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult contemporary, classic rock, news/talk, and country.

The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 5,624 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $227,781 activity.

Towerview Llc holds 20.85% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 135,914 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 41,424 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,000 shares.

