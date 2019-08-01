Inca Investments Has Lifted Holding in Brf Sa (BRFS); Edison International (EIX) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Decreased Its Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 247,794 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, down from 331,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 3.94 million shares traded or 50.16% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05M, up from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 2.32 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TO BA2/AAA.AR QUICKFOOD’S GUARANTEED NOTES’ RATINGS, NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PEDRO PARENTE WILL KEEP CEO POST AT OIL CO REGARDLESS OF INVITATION TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF FOOD PROCESSOR BRF; 18/04/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA CEO: BRF CASE DIDN’T HAVE EFFECT ON EXPORTS; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS IN HIS OPINION CURRENT DIRECTORS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB, PERSONALLY l AM VERY SATISFIED; 18/04/2018 – Brazil lifts embargo on some BRF plants ahead of potential EU ban; 14/05/2018 – BRF SAYS 12 BRAZIL PLANTS BANNED FROM SHIPPING TO EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – TARPON INVESTIMENTOS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 27/04/2018 – DINIZ: DESPITE THE PROBLEMS, BRF IS READY TO GROW

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.36M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd owns 13,249 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 299,600 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Com reported 0.24% stake. Blume Mgmt has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,916 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 602,145 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. California-based Amer Assets Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pennsylvania holds 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 48,531 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.35% or 1.66 million shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 13,518 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.01% or 3,284 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 4.14 million shares.