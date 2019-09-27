Inca Investments Has Decreased Holding in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by $32.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Copart (CPRT) Stake Has Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 18,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 466,750 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.89M, up from 448,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 222,940 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 639,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 187,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, down from 827,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 65,371 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $249.54 million for 12.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,315 shares to 467,015 shares, valued at $61.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 12,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,690 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).