Inca Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by $17.83 Million; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Windacre Partnership Upped Its Position

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 850,312 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 47,774 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA INDEFINITELY CLOSES OPS IN ALTAMIRANO, GUERRERO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $175.14M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60 million shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $66.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.